President, Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), Dr Ona Ekhomu, has described the robbery of five banks in Offa, Kwara State, as a terrorist attack.Ekhomu said the robbery exhibited the elements of a terror attack, including neutralisation of law enforcement, use of Improvised Explosive Devices, use of automatic weapons and a large number of attackers.AISSON president, in a statement on Wednesday, stated that the large number of deaths recorded in the attack exhibited the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria style of aggressive combat tactics.He said, “The narrative of bank robbery was grossly erroneous and patently false. It was a brazen terrorist attack aimed at causing mayhem, deaths and striking fear into the hearts of Kwara citizens. The seizure of cash was a secondary objective.“While we can understand the need for fear reduction on the part of the authorities, it is not helpful to mischaracterise incidents, thereby giving citizens a false sense of security.”The security expert said with the displacement of Boko Haram members from Sambisa forest and the “mass release” of Boko Haram suspects by the Federal Government, it was possible that a terror cell might be active in the Offa area.“The authorities must thoroughly investigate the terror attack and give Nigerians a proper explanation of what happened on that day. The actual perpetrators must be arrested and corroborative evidence of their complicity must be provided,” he added.