Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris has ordered the transfer of the Kwara state police commissioner, Alhaji Lawan Ado with immediate effect.IGP Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris, Governors, traditional rulers and guests during the Northern state's stakeholders security summit held in Kaduna on WednesdayConsequently, Mr. Idris has named Mr. Aminu Pai Saleh as the new police commissioner for the state.Sources close to the state police command in Ilorin Friday told Vanguard that, the state police commissioner, Mr. Ado has been redeployed to Police College in Kaduna.‎Vanguard reliably gathered that his transfer might not be unconnected with the recent attack of five bank robbery that happened Offa in Offa local government council of the state.But sources at the police headquarters however told Vanguard that‎ the transfer was routine and that it had nothing to do with the handling of Offa bank robbery.According to the source, “If anything, the CP tried his best in his handling of Offa bank robbery incident before it was transferred, and he got commendations from everywhere,not any complain”The attack officially claimed about 17 lives including 9 policemen while several people who also sustained serious injuries and now recuperating at both University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital and General Hospital, Ilorin.Meanwhile,no fewer than thirty persons were reportedly killed in the bloody bank robbery.In view of the unfortunate development,the IGP also deployed two mobile units of the police force to Offa, even as some arrest had been made in connection with the attack.Among the prime suspects in police net is Mr. Kayode Opadokun, son of the foremost activist, Chief Ayo Opadokun.Saleh who was until his new appointment was in charge of Police College, Kaduna.Sources added that, the new commissioner of police, Mr. Saleh would resume duty in Ilorin today(Friday)Contacted, the state police command Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the redeployment of former commissioner of police, Alhaji Ado to Police College, Kaduna however declined further comment on the new posting of his former boss.