The management of one of the commercial banks attacked by robbers in Offa, Kwara State, has reportedly sacked five of its workers for releasing Closed Circuit Television footage of the robbery to the public.A reliable source in the bank said the management viewed the release of the footage without official approval as “gross indiscipline,” which was capable of affecting the security and image of the bank.It had been reported that on Thursday, April 5, armed robbers invaded five banks in Offa, Kwara State, killing scores of residents, including policemen, bank workers and passersby.The assailants were said to have carted away millions of naira as they robbed the banks for about one hour without any challenge from security agents.The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ado Lawan, who put the casualty figure at 17, said nine policemen died during the attack.The Operations Commander, Vigilance Group of Nigeria, Offa, Kwara State chapter, Wasiu Adepoju, however, said vigilantes in the state counted 50 dead bodies.A video clip of the incident had gone viral shortly afterwards, revealing how the robbers entered one of the banks.Our correspondent learnt that the management of the bank was surprised at how the video got into public space and sacked five of its workers last Friday.The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, said the Nigeria Police Force would also deal with anyone linked to the robbery.Okesanmi spoke in response to reports that the Divisional Crime Officer and the Divisional Police Officer of the Offa Police Station allegedly failed to take necessary actions before the robbers attacked.It was also said that the robbers only collected the phones of the DPO and the DCO and allowed them to escape.Okasanmi said both civilians and uniformed men linked to the incident would not go scot-free.While saying that investigation was ongoing, he noted that the police were determined to get to the root of “persistent robberies” in Offa.READ ALSO: We raided Magu’s farm for money – Dismissed NAF officer“Whether civilian or police, whoever is found culpable would be dealt with accordingly,” he added.In another development, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, and the Elerin of Erin Ile, Oba Abdulganiyu Ajibola, have said two neighbouring communities in Kwara State had decided to cohabit peacefully after some years of conflict.They spoke during a peace summit in Ilorin organised by the Ladorb Peace Initiative.The people of Offa, in the Offa Local Government Area, and Erin Ile, in the Oyun LGA of the state, had been embroiled in community clashes which had led to the loss of many lives and destruction of property.Ajibola commended the efforts of the conveners, saying his people were ready for peace.He advised stakeholders to allow peace to reign, adding that peace and unity would boost development and prosperity.Gbadamosi, who was represented by a high chief, Chief Yunusa Oyeyemi, said Offa people believed in peace.He appealed to residents of the areas to speak the truth and imbibe the spirit of forgiveness for a lasting solution.The chairman of the organising committee, Ladorb Peace Initiative, Umar Balogun, said the conflicts had discouraged investments and retarded development in the areas.