A former minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to the viral video purportedly showing her as embroiled in a fight with someone who looked like the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun aboard a flight.





The footage, showing someone with a striking resemblance with the former minister fighting with another woman who looked like Adeosun, had recently gone viral on social media.





Some Nigerians on social media had identified the two women as Oby Ezekwesili and Kemi Adeosun





But reacting, Ezekwesili laughed off the clip, saying that those suggesting she was the one in the video must have eyesight problem.





Ezeksweli wrote on Twitter, ”It appears some jokers are passing off another human being as “Oby Ezekwesili” in a video clip of two women brawling on board a flight.





”Please lend those jokers pairs of glasses & some of your intellect my dear friends.





”How could that flawlessly Yoruba speaking woman be me.





”Of course those jokers who desperately wish that I was the Yoruba mama in their airplane video will not see this post to disseminate.





”How can? Their eyesight problem worsens when anything good is written about Oby Ezekwesili.”