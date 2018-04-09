In a tweet on Monday, the former minister of Education wrote: “Reading the Breaking News that our President will be seeking reelection in 2019, I remembered the story of the “Ejionu” masquerade.
“Our President had not yet recovered from his first journey and here he is UNLIKE the very wise Ejionu, seeking to embark on a second one. Hmmm.
“The nice part of the “Breaking News” is that it is good to formally know that it is directly to @NGRPresident @MBuhari that Nigerian citizens will shortly be handing the APC’s own #RedCardToAPCAndPDP in 2019.
“There was a masquerade which in a burst of Hubris left its own village & strayed into a neighboring town.
“The neighbors gave it the beating of a lifetime, it barely survived.
“Asked some months later if it would go again, it replied:
“I have not recovered from my 1st journey!”.
