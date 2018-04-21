Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti, has described the third force movement proposed by former president Olusegun Obasanjo as “no force”.





The former president had called for a coalition that would wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.





In an interview on the Osasu Show with Osasu Igbinedion, Fayose said the major political parties who have solid structures are well known to Nigerians.





“One time fall does not mean that is the end of that person. If PDP has done something wrong today, APC has done something worse. PDP is a solid party with structure everywhere,” he said.





“Let’s be realistic, don’t deceive yourself, even the Obasanjo’s third force is no force. We know the major political parties.





“Even if you register 200 (political parties), if you have children who are bastards, you will not be proud of them.”





Speaking on the Ekiti gubernatorial election slated to hold July 14, Fayose said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be defeated.





The governor said he remains unapologetic for fielding his deputy to succeed him, asking the APC to announce its candidate.





He said: “They are all criticising me. I am not the one contesting. My deputy is the one contesting to be governor. I should be commended. Not many governors will promote their deputies. I have no apology for supporting my deputy. I will not be sorry for that.





“Today, everywhere I go in Ekiti, it is Osoko Osoko, Osoko. If election is conducted in Ekiti free and fair, APC will not get 10 wards.





“By the grace of God, we are on ground. Except there would be no election in the state, the moment there is election, APC will suffer a major setback. They will suffer a defeat. The people are waiting for them to shame them.”





Fayose said he is more experienced than President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his involvement in all administrations since 1999 has prepared him for the top job.





“My presidential ambition is still alive, so much alive but one step at a time. I want to lead this country.





“I have what it takes, I have experience far above President Buhari. I have served in all governments. I was in Obasanjo’s administration, I was a friend of the late president Umaru Yar’Adua, I was in Jonathan’s administration, I am in Buhari’s administration.





“What do you call experience. What else do you want? I have sense. Number one is here,” he said, pointing to his brain.