Ayo Adebanjo, a chieftain of Afenifere, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure between 1999 and and 2007 as a “tragedy and calamity.”

Adebanjo said Obasanjo’s scorecard as a civilian president was nothing to write home about.





He stated this in chapter 13 of the 233-page autobiography titled “Tell it as it is” which was presented in Lagos yesterday.





In chapter 13 of the 233-paged book, titled, ‘Awolowo, Obasanjo and the Yoruba Nation,’ Adebanjo said Obasanjo failed “woefully on all counts as president.”





Adebanjo wrote: “The man who carried on as if he was all-in-all failed woefully on all counts as President. His eight-year tenure (1999-2007) was a tragedy.





“His scorecard was nothing to write home about. What did he do in eight years? Before he came, we were buying fuel for N20 per litre, and crude oil was $23 per barrel.









“In 2007, under his regime, we were buying fuel at N75 per litre, and crude oil was between $65 and $75 per barrel. In the worst days of Abacha, one dollar was over N120.”