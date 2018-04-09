Former Governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, said former President Olusegun Obasanjo lacked the moral standing to describe any government as being corrupt, saying his government is most corrupt in the history of the nation.Kalu, who was reacting to a statement credited to Obasanjo asking President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek a second term in office, said the former president was incompetent to stop President Buhari from seeking re-election.He said this while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the house of a governorship aspirant and former Speaker, Mr. Femi Bamisile at GRA in Ado Ekiti yesterday.He said: “Obasanjo’s government is the most corrupt ever in the history of this nation. He had nothing on him when he became president, but before he left the Presidency, he was able to rebuild Ota farm and he also acquired farmlands across the country, built a legacy Library, a University and many other private projects.“Nigerians should tell former President Obasanjo to stop writing frivolous letters. It was sad that someone who behaved badly by not listening to advice could talk like this.“Let me tell you emphatically that President Buhari will contest again, don’t listen to letter writer like Obasanjo. Obasanjo has been President twice, so he should keep his letter in Ota for himself.“If anyone will caution President Buhari, it should not be Obasanjo. That is why somebody like me is in Ekiti to tell our people not to listen to Obasanjo. He met the economy in coma, today President Buhari has raised the foreign reserve from $23 billion to as much as $47 billion, while the menace of Boko Haram has been defeated.“So, some people are out to destabilize his government. We want Nigerians to embrace love, peace and show understanding,” Kalu advised.On the comment credited to Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose that the Kalu-led Peace Advocacy Team was not welcomed in the state, the former governor said: “Fayose is my boy, I’m his boss, he lived in my house at Victoria Island for three and half months and I fed him for that period. It was out of the madness that governors like Ayo Fayose will ask me, a bonafide Nigerian, not to come to Ekiti State.“Fayose was in my state, Abia last week and nobody said he should not come, so I have declared war on him.’Even if I sleep on the floor, I will still defeat Fayose on any issue.“I have declared war on Fayose, we must put an end to his thuggish attitude, he can’t just open his mouth and say whatever he likes, without giving consideration to the exalted office.”