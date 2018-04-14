Taiwo, ex-wife of former Nigeria president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said that God will truncate President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid because the country needs “fresh hands”.

In an interview with Punch, Taiwo stated that just as God aborted the third-term plan of her former husband, he would do it again with Buhari.





She also called on whoever will come in, to treat Nigerians well and remove hardship.





When asked if she thinks Buhari should not recontest, she said: “God forbid. I’m saying it loud and clear without fear. He should just go back to Katsina. I’m praying to God that as He (God) aborted the third term plan of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, God should also abort his re-election bid for 2019.





“I respect the two of them, but they should stay out of power. Whoever is coming should be someone who would treat us well and remove the hardship. As a president, you are like an executive prisoner because you don’t see what is happening.





“Chief Obasanjo is now out of office, so his eyes are wide open now. I love President Buhari, but I don’t want him to contest. When he goes back to Katsina, I would love to go with my children and grandchildren to visit him in Daura.





“In a nation of over 150 million people, both of them have ruled under two different dispensations, and I think the electoral process should be reviewed so that we would have only one term, because it’s enough for anyone who has a plan. Chief Lateef Jakande spent only one term in office as governor of Lagos State, but look at the wonders he performed. So, anyone that cannot do it in one term should leave peacefully. We need fresh hands and we need to abolish this do or die mentality.





“I’m not a hypocrite. I love him and I don’t want people to be insulting him, but I don’t want him again. We need a fresh person that can be corrected, a unifying figure who is not divisive or tribalistic. God has been very good to President Buhari; he was a Petroleum Minister, military Head of State and now he’s the incumbent President. He should not be in the league of those desperate to do a second term at all cost because I want him to be another Nelson Mandela; to leave an enduring legacy of love, unity, humility, forgiveness and selflessness that succeeding generations can learn from. I also have an advice for the government as regards the herdsmen and Boko Haram crises;





“I feel they should look for the sponsors and call them into a dialogue. Nigeria needs peace. Specifically on the herdsmen crisis, I believe modern ranching presents an investment opportunity and a way out of the crisis.”