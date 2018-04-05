Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a prominent Afenifere Chieftain, has released his book in which he described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration as a calamity.The elder lampooned Obasanjo in his autobiography titled ‘Telling It As It Is,’ which was publicly presented in Lagos.In the book which was reviewed by Professor Wale Adebamwi, the author took a swipe at Obasanjo.Adebanjo said: “If it were to be in a decent society, Obasanjo will not feature in public anymore.’’“It amazes me how people give Obasanjo ‘undue prominence in spite of his known character.Obasanjo’s tenure as President, he declared was a calamity.He added Obasanjo had not refuted all the negative things said about him.“If it were to be in a decent society, people like him will not feature in public life again.’’There’s more, when you read the book,” Adebamwi, the book reviewer said.Adebanwi said further that the book is the sharpest criticism for a fellow Yoruba leader.The author, in the book, described Obasanjo’s eight years in government between 1999 and 2007 as a civilian President as a tragedy and calamity, declaring that his scorecard was nothing to write home about.“The man who carried on as if he was all-in-all failed woefully on all counts as President.“His eight-year tenure (1999-2007) was a tragedy. His scorecard was nothing to write home about.“What did he do in eight years? Before he came, we were buying fuel for N20 per litre, and crude oil was $23 per barrel. In 2007, under his regime, we were buying fuel at N75 per litre, and crude oil was between $65 and $75 per barrel. In the worst days of Abacha, one dollar was over N120,” Adebanjo wrote in the book.In the book, Adebanjo did not only fault Obasanjo’s eight-year democratic rule, he raised the question of Chief Bola Ige’s decision to join the Obasanjo’s administration which he ranked as one of the gravest and one of the most fatal political errors ever committed by a leading progressive politician in Nigeria’s history.The author, however, described Chief Ige as brilliant, one of the greatest Awoist.“We were opposed to Ige joining Obasanjo’s cabinet but he accepted the appointment oblivious of the fact that Obasanjo was not inviting him in good faith.“Bola Ige didn’t need Obasanjo, it was Obasanjo who needed Ige.“However, how a man of such superb and enviable endowment could join the cabinet of one of the most perverse figures in our political history is a question that the author attempts to grabble with in this book,” Adebamwi added while reviewing the book.