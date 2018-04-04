Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, and a popular Lagos-based lawyer, Ebun Adegboruwa have reacted to former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s latest criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Yakasai on his part accused Obasanjo of shedding ‘crocodile’ tears, because, according to him, he knew Buhari’s capacity “but chose to support him nonetheless.”





He told Sun “Obasanjo is shedding ‘crocodile’ tears.





“The former president knew Buhari’s antecedents and capacity having worked together in the military, but chose to support him nonetheless.”





Similarly, Adegboruwa said Obasanjo lacked the moral authority to reverse himself and tell the country who to vote for.





“He introduced us to the late president Musa Yar’Adua, but that was aborted because of Yar’Adua’s demise. He then introduced us to Goodluck Jonathan, but that didn’t work; he is also now saying that Buhari is a failure.





“It means that out of the three projects that he introduced to us, it didn’t work because none has taken us to our Eldorado.





“As a citizen of Nigeria, Obasanjo has the right to assess any administration, but he is not in a position to guide us on who to vote for, especially because of our three previous experiences over those he had recommended to us,” Adegboruwa said.