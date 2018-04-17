A closed-door meeting is currently going on between former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Olu Falae at the Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.The meeting which commenced around 12: pm is believed to have in attendance, Ogun state governorship aspirant, Gboyega Isiaka and a former commissioner for information in the state, Sina Kawonishe.Also, a former Presidential spokesperson to former President Goodluck Jonathan , Doyin Okupe was sighted rushing into the venue of the meeting unhindered by security operatives.Every effort to get access to the meeting was unsuccessful as armed policemen did not allow newsmen and any other person to go near the staircase leading to the meeting.Individuals such as Chief Majekodumi alongside three other people who made efforts to make way into the building were prevented.