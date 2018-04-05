Nigeria international Obafemi Martins has been ruled out of action for between six and seven months with a torn hamstring, his Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua announced on Wednesday, BBC Sport reports.Martins sustained the injury against Kashima Antlers in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.The 33-year-old forward was carried off midway through the first half of the continental club fixture which they drew 2-2.The former Inter Milan and Newcastle United forward joined Shenhua at the start of the 2016 CSL season from Major League Soccer side Seattle Sounders.He scored a hat-trick for Shanghai on Saturday in their 4-2 league win over Hebei China Fortune.The injury ends any faint hopes Martins may have had of making Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr’s squad for this year’s World Cup in Russia.