The investigative panel set up by the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife on the "sex for mark" scandal involving Prof. Richard Akindele, has indicted him and recommended him for immediate suspension.It was learnt that the Professor appeared before the panel but the female student involved in the matter failed to show up.A member of the committee said, “The committee recommended the indefinite suspension of the professor pending the time the final report will be ready. The committee established a prima facie case against the professor. But note that this is the interim report of the committee.The committee invited the professor and the female student. We identified the student and invited her, but she did not appear. Only the professor honoured our invitation.”The committee member said the lady was an MBA regular student and added that the final report would be submitted after the lady might have appeared before the panel.