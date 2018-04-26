Monica Osagie, a post-graduate student of the Department of Management and Accounting, Obafemi Awolowo University, who accused Prof. Richard Akindele, of demanding sex from her to upgrade her mark, has appeared before the committee set up by the university to investigate the scandal.





According to Punchng, the committee members met with Osagie and another lecturer, who the female student claimed she reported the matter to for his intervention, at the Pro- Chancellor’s Lodge on the campus on Tuesday.





One of her lawyers, the Executive Director of WARD-C, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, while narrating what happened during the meeting to journalists, said Osagie scored 45 in the course which Akindele taught her and not 33 that the lecturer claimed that she scored.

Her words: “The committee members asked her ( Osagie) to narrate her ordeal with the professor which she did .

She affirmed that the recording took place and she justified why she resorted to self -help because there was no effective support coming from the university. The incident happened towards the end of last year (2017).





She has completed her programme. She passed the course that we are talking about. She didn’t fail. The school reaffirmed that she passed and that she scored 45 and not 33; and the man (prof.) did not give her mark. Apparently the man was using the 33 as a bait to get her.





She talked about the fact that she is a good student and that she passed all her courses. That she shouldn’t have failed the course and that she checked and found out that she passed and that the 33 the man talked about must have been his (lecturer) imagination.





It must also have been a way of negotiating with her to get her to bow to his wish , which was the reason she recorded the conversation. I can categorically say that there was no sexual relationship between them.”





The lawyer said the centre hoped that whatever decision the university arrived at would serve as a deterrent to other lecturers who were in the habit of harassing and exploiting female students.