A lecturer at the department of Management and Accounting, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Prof. Richard Akindele, who is at the centre of a s.e.x-for-mark allegation, has maintained sealed lips.





When Dailypost got Akindele on phone after several efforts to hear his side of the story but rebuffed the reporter.





“What is your issue? What is your issue?” Akindele responded violently after our reporter introduced himself as a journalist. He thereafter dropped the call abruptly.





Several calls put through to him later were not answered.





Recall that a telephone conversation involving the lecturer and the student was posted on social media platforms on April 9, where the female student accused him of demanding sex-for-marks.





The yet to be identified female student, had called the Professor to inquire about his earlier demand for sex to pass her in the lecturer’s course that she supposedly failed.





The lecturer responded by telling the student that she would repeat the exam in the next academic session since she had refused to “take the opportunity” he offered her to have sex with him.





Meanwhile, as the media was awash with the report, which generated huge reactions amongst Nigerians, the university management through the Vice-chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede on Wednesday in a press statement said the university had set up an investigation panel to unravel individuals involved in the mess.





“I wish to assure the general public that Obafemi Awolowo University has zero tolerance for sexual harassment. The University considers sexual harassment as a serious offence contrary to its Code of Conduct for the University Community and against the Anti-sexual Harassment Policy of the University. It is totally and morally reprehensible, and the University will never condone such act by any staff or student.





“Once again, I wish to reiterate that no one found culpable of this serious misconduct of sexual harassment will go unpunished”, Ogunbodede had said.