The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, yesterday reaffirmed its zero tolerance for sexual harassment.A statement by the spokesman, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, quoted the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, as saying that sexual harassment remained a serious offence.He said the attention of the institution’s authority was drawn to an audio recording on social media of a phone conversation, ostensibly between Prof. Akindele and a female student.“The recording suggests that the lecturer was demanding sex in return for grades, which amounts to sexually harassing the student.“Since the matter came to our notice, the university has begun the process of identifying the characters involved in this apparent breach of its regulations.“It has set up a high-powered committee to investigate the allegation and submit its report in one week. Anyone found culpable will be dealt with.“It is totally and morally reprehensible and the university will never condone such act by any worker or student,” Ogunbodede said.