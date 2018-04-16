The National Youth Service Corps, will on Thursday, April 19, commence Orientation Course for the 2018 Batch ‘A’ service year.The scheme made the announcement on its official Facebook page and Twitter handle; officialnysc and nysc_ng respectively.It urged all Prospective Corps Members who have been mobilised for the service year to ensure they adhere to all instructions on their call-up letters.“Congratulations for a successful mobilisation into the NYSC. You are advised to read the instructions on your call-up letters and adhere to it.“We wish to inform you that as 2018 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Course commences on Thursday, 19th April 2018, you are advised to read the instructions on your Call-up Letters and adhere to them strictly.“You are also advised to set out to your areas of posting on time to avoid late night travels.“NYSC wishes you all journey mercies to your various Orientation Camps,” it said.The scheme had on Monday, April 16 commenced issuance of call-up letters to PCMs.The News Agency of Nigeria observes that PCMs mobilised for the NYSC 2018 service year will not be divided into streams.This is a change from it’s usual strategy of dividing PCMs from one service year into two streams to enable the scheme adequately cater for the needs of the increasing number of youths mobilised yearly.