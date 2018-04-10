National Youth Service Corps have extended the registration of the Batch A stream II prospective Corps Members.The announcement of the extension of registration was made via NYSC’s Twitter handle.This is to inform 2018 Batch "A" Prospective Corps Members that Online Registration has been extended to Tuesday 10th April, 2018.— NYSC HQ Nigeria (@nysc_ng) April 9, 2018The agency had earlier notified prospective corps members that the registration portal will be open from Monday, March 26, 2018, and will close on Sunday, April 8, 2018.However, the portal will now remain open till today, April 10, 2018.