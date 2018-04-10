Shehu Sani, Senator representing Kaduna central district in the National Assembly has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s intention to seek a second term.





The president gave the indication during a closed-door meeting of the National Executive Council, NEC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.





Buhari said he was responding to the clamour by Nigerians to re-contest in 2019, adding that he wanted to give NEC the honour of notifying them first.





Reacting to the declaration, Sani, in a tweet wrote,"Now that Baba decided not to be a Mandela,we hope he become a Deng Xioping and not Augustus Pinochet Agarte.”