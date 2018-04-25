Ben Murray-Bruce, the Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, has faulted the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West.





The Senator representing Kogi West was admitted into the hospital after he attempted to escape from police custody on Tuesday.





Bruce had earlier called for the immediate release of the embattled senator.





Reacting to the circumstances surrounding Melaye’s arrest, the lawmaker writing on his Twitter page, wondered what becomes of an ordinary Nigerian citizen in a democratic government if a senator could be treated in such way.





He noted that the APC would not have been here if PDP treated their members in such manner, adding that opposition was good for democracy.





On his Twitter page, Bruce wrote “You may think what is happening to Senator @dino_melaye is just his business, but think deep about this.









“If a Senator can be treated like this, who then can be spared? Opposition is good for democracy and if the PDP had been this brutal, I wonder where the APC would have been.”