President Muhammadu Buhari has on Saturday reinstated his commitment in maintaining a peaceful and united country, noting that Nigeria’s unity remains his paramount goal.Speaking with a delegation of Tijjaniya Movement led by Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Inyass in Abuja, Buhari said, ‘I will continue to do everything within my power to unite Nigeria’.The President commended the religious group for the peaceful conduct of their annual convention and urged them to bring the same to bear in promoting peace, unity and inter-religious harmony in Nigeria.Buhari also lauded the group for complementing government efforts in bringing social, economic development, and stability in the country by encouraging discipline, unity and spirituality among its members.In his remarks, the leader of the group, Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Inyass, told the President that members of the group would continue to support and appreciate his noble agenda for the benefit of all Nigerians.Appreciating the federal governments change agenda, Sheikh opined, “we believe elected officials must be ‘‘accountable, incorruptible and God fearing.’’President Buhari is really doing a great job in Nigeria, he said.