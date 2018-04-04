Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday described the Nigerian Senate as the misunderstood arm of Government Since its inauguration in 1999.

According to him, most Nigerians think senators do nothing to justify their huge salaries and allowances.





Senator Lawan stated this in Abuja yesterday while speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Joint Committee of both Chambers put in place to organize a special day tagged “National Assembly Open week”‎ to mark the three years Anniversary of the 8th National Assembly coming up on June 9th this year.





According to him, “the maiden event tagged “National Assembly Open week” is being put in place by the 8th National Assembly to engage stakeholders including Civil Society Organizations, CSO, the Executive and the judiciary on our operations.





“Such operations include ‎but not limited to oversight functions, introduction and passage of bills, motions, the passage of annual budgets and many other functions





“This rare opportunity will allow them to ask questions and we will provide answers to all their questions and it is our belief that they will, in turn, see that we are all working towards a common goal of making Nigeria great.





“Honestly, the National Assembly is the most understood arm of Government especially the members of the Public; they are thinking we are just staying here and doing nothing, we are representatives of our people and we have to make good laws for them to get good dividends of democracy.”