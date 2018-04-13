Nigerians on social media have blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for blaming activities of herdsmen in Nigeria on the late Libyan dictator, Muammar Gaddafi.





Recall that while speaking with the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace – Justin Welby in London, on Wednesday, Buhari had said the killer herdsmen were trained and armed by Gaddafi.





He had said, “The problem is even older than us. It has always been there, but now made worse by the influx of armed gunmen from the Sahel region into different parts of the West African sub-region. These gunmen were trained and armed by Muammar Gadaffi of Libya. When he was killed, the gunmen escaped with their arms.





“We encountered some of them fighting with Boko Haram. Herdsmen that we used to know carried only sticks and maybe a cutlass to clear the way, but these ones now carry sophisticated weapons. The problem is not religious, but sociological and economic. But we are working on solutions.”





Some Nigerians on Twitter, have, however, taken on the President, saying his reason was not weighty.





They wondered why the government would blame a dead man for herdsmen killings.





Here are some comments gathered from Twitter:





@Kingihemefuna, ” Buhari is so incompetent that if he’s not electing some dead people in the grave into position today, the next he’s blaming a dead Gadaffi for his uselessness in governance. Miyetti Allah owned up to the killings but since they are Fulanis, Buhari wont do nothing.”





@Tommyking, “The same Buhari that appointed The Dead is now blaming the Late Gadaffi for herdsmen killing in Nigeria.What does he really have with The Dead?”





@Enojohn, “We have now taken our blame game beyond Nigerian shores. Nobody left to be blamed in Nigeria after 3 years of Bubu incompetence. #Gadaffi.”





@Ademolawuyi, “Now that President Buhari is blaming Gadaffi for herdsmen killing in Nigeria, I hope one day he will not blame God for ever creating Nigeria.”





@SirkAAa “So the dead man, “Gadaffi” who is in his grave jejeje is now to be blamed for the herdsmen killings. Which way Nigeria? If only dead men could wake up to defend themselves.. Well no surprises as we once have dead men board appointments so why should this be new to us?”





@Dem_Zie, “President Buhari just described them as Gadaffi mercenaries in London though he earlier asserted we must learn to accommodate them and be tolerant to our killers.”





@Judeferanmi, “NO ONE, I mean NO ONE does the BLAME GAME better than Buhari. This man has blamed PDP, blamed his own senators, blamed the judiciary, blamed the corrupt people he said he’s fighting for fighting back and now a dead person, Gadaffi.”





@Mpukka, “He appointed Dead people & now blaming Gadaffi for herdsmen onslaught.What business does Buhari have with the dead?”





@Fisheey ” President @MBuhari blames everybody but himself. He’s now blaming Gadaffi for failing to defend Nigerians from his herdsmen attacks.”