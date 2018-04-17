 Nigerians react to the appointment of Festus Keyamo as Buhari's spokesperson for the 2019 election | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Nigerians react to the appointment of Festus Keyamo as Buhari's spokesperson for the 2019 election

4:24 PM 1
A+ A-

Today, Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Festus Keyamo announced that he has appointed the Director, Strategic Communications for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 Campaign.


The announcement was made in a letter sent to Keyamo which was signed by the organization's director general, Rotimi Amaechi. The letter reads;

Within minutes of his announcement, Festus Keyamo became a trending topic on social media as Nigerians express their disbelief, anger and some support...







Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. Keyamo has finally gotten what he wanted. He started like a true Dissciple of the Late Gani Fawehinmi (of blessed memory), and later, like Demas, was enticed to the allures of politicians-wealth, so he started fraternizing with them. Today he has been rewarded. And I hope that puts to rest whether he is a Human Right Lawyer or not. I won't be surprise if he declares gubernatorial intention come 2022.

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top