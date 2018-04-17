Today, Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Festus Keyamo announced that he has appointed the Director, Strategic Communications for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 Campaign.
The announcement was made in a letter sent to Keyamo which was signed by the organization's director general, Rotimi Amaechi. The letter reads;
Within minutes of his announcement, Festus Keyamo became a trending topic on social media as Nigerians express their disbelief, anger and some support...
Keyamo has finally gotten what he wanted. He started like a true Dissciple of the Late Gani Fawehinmi (of blessed memory), and later, like Demas, was enticed to the allures of politicians-wealth, so he started fraternizing with them. Today he has been rewarded. And I hope that puts to rest whether he is a Human Right Lawyer or not. I won't be surprise if he declares gubernatorial intention come 2022.ReplyDelete