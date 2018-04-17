Today, Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Festus Keyamo announced that he has appointed the Director, Strategic Communications for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 Campaign.





The announcement was made in a letter sent to Keyamo which was signed by the organization's director general, Rotimi Amaechi. The letter reads;





Within minutes of his announcement, Festus Keyamo became a trending topic on social media as Nigerians express their disbelief, anger and some support...



