Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Miracle has emerged winner of this year’s show tagged “Double Wahala” Edition.

The trained pilot beat Cee-c, Alex, Nina and Tobi to win. The 2018 started on January 20, 2018 with 20 housemates selected from different parts of the country.





For the finale, he got 38.18 percent of the votes, Cee-C had 28.04, Tobi secured 22.53 while Alex and Nina had 7.07 and 4.18 respectively.





Nigerians have taken to social media to react as the Big Brother Naija show finally ended on Sunday after 85 days of so much action and drama.





#BBNaija MIRACLE LEFT WITH ALMOST 30M+TOBI LEFT WITH ALMOST 3MALEX LEFT WITH HALF A MILLION👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼A ROUND OF APPLAUSE FOR THE MVPs April 22, 2018





₦1m Payporte Games.

₦200k from final wager.

Another ₦2m.

Pepsi trip to One Music Africa Fest Dubai

Year long supply of Pepsi

Year long supply of Aquafina

₦25m cash

₦12m SUV

₦4.7m trip for 2

RETWEET if you are happy Miracle won#BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/vxX1r983HX The man of the moment!! Congratulations Captain Miracle!! 👏🏻👏🏻RETWEET if you are happy Miracle won #BBNaija April 22, 2018

#BBNaija Lord thank you for always answering my prayers...only u knw wat I went tru tonyt...Miracle I knw I wud meet u soon😭😭😭😭😭...I need to tell u somethings 😩😩😩😩💃🏽...thanks to all that voted...I swear I neva slept dis week fr u😭😭😭..God I'm grateful 😩😪 pic.twitter.com/BQiobIA246 April 22, 2018



IT'S A MIRACLE WORKING GOD! #BBNaija congratulations miracle! and to we Team miracle, May miracle fall on each and every one of us! AMENIT'S A MIRACLE WORKING GOD! April 22, 2018

Ceec doesnt have 1 talent yet she had all those negative attitudes in her. She didnt even invest in friends in d house. She made lots of enemies and should have been disqualified long ago. But @payporte and @bbnaija were making money off her #BBNaija April 22, 2018



She even kept standing alone after Miracle was crowned the winner, probably hoping to drag cheque!lol

Respect #LazyNigerianYouths God damnit!She even kept standing alone after Miracle was crowned the winner, probably hoping to drag cheque!lol @julietibrahim ? Where is ur king's crown nah @ceec_official Respect #BBNaija , I thought south Africa n co controls our show! #WeDieHere April 22, 2018

pic.twitter.com/lhYFWBx1Rd At the end....its all love!! Congratulations Miracle. Toralex is a ship that will sail forever. And they will all be alright. #BBNaija April 22, 2018