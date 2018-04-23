Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Miracle has emerged winner of this year’s show tagged “Double Wahala” Edition.
The trained pilot beat Cee-c, Alex, Nina and Tobi to win. The 2018 started on January 20, 2018 with 20 housemates selected from different parts of the country.
For the finale, he got 38.18 percent of the votes, Cee-C had 28.04, Tobi secured 22.53 while Alex and Nina had 7.07 and 4.18 respectively.
Nigerians have taken to social media to react as the Big Brother Naija show finally ended on Sunday after 85 days of so much action and drama.
Congratulations Miracle!!! What an amazing season you’ve had.#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/GlQPBZNVTT— Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) April 22, 2018
#BBNaija Miracle won everything 47.7million..he won a friend..he won the girl 🔥🔥🔥🔥 rhe rhe rhe pic.twitter.com/lRZjGgQBar— Jeseeker ❤❤ (@jeseeker1) April 22, 2018
He did it 😭😭😭 Our God is a Miracle working God. Congrats Miracle 🎉🎉🎉 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/cs66aSWnec— Chi 🇳🇬 (@Chinny_Oyeka) April 22, 2018
MIRACLE LEFT WITH ALMOST 30M+— Alpha Male 🦁🤴🏻 (@Chris___Haze) April 22, 2018
TOBI LEFT WITH ALMOST 3M
ALEX LEFT WITH HALF A MILLION
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
A ROUND OF APPLAUSE FOR THE MVPs
#BBNaija
Miracle won so much sha.— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) April 22, 2018
₦1m Payporte Games.
₦200k from final wager.
Another ₦2m.
Pepsi trip to One Music Africa Fest Dubai
Year long supply of Pepsi
Year long supply of Aquafina
₦25m cash
₦12m SUV
₦4.7m trip for 2
₦3m entertainment set#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija3
The man of the moment!! Congratulations Captain Miracle!! 👏🏻👏🏻— Lyriical Zeus 🌞 (@2wizzi_Official) April 22, 2018
RETWEET if you are happy Miracle won#BBNaija #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/vxX1r983HX
#BBNaija Lord thank you for always answering my prayers...only u knw wat I went tru tonyt...Miracle I knw I wud meet u soon😭😭😭😭😭...I need to tell u somethings 😩😩😩😩💃🏽...thanks to all that voted...I swear I neva slept dis week fr u😭😭😭..God I'm grateful 😩😪 pic.twitter.com/BQiobIA246— kuukua fouillard🇬🇭 (@kuukuafouillard) April 22, 2018
Teammiracle we did it!!!!!!!!!!!!! I'm proud of you guyssssssss!!!! Congratulations to you too!! #BBNaija— •Myrah!💜 (@Amyraahs) April 22, 2018
#BBNaija congratulations miracle! and to we Team miracle, May miracle fall on each and every one of us! AMEN— chibuzor chidon (@ChibuzorChidon) April 22, 2018
IT'S A MIRACLE WORKING GOD!
Nigerians are mean.... #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/c5dWmx22TG— Bouff Daddy™ (@Nail3r_) April 22, 2018
Ceec doesnt have 1 talent yet she had all those negative attitudes in her. She didnt even invest in friends in d house. She made lots of enemies and should have been disqualified long ago. But @payporte and @bbnaija were making money off her #BBNaija— Brown (@SeGzyB19) April 22, 2018
God damnit!— Jubiju (@Dumebismoomi) April 22, 2018
She even kept standing alone after Miracle was crowned the winner, probably hoping to drag cheque!lol @julietibrahim? Where is ur king's crown nah @ceec_official?
Respect #BBNaija, I thought south Africa n co controls our show!#WeDieHere #LazyNigerianYouths
At the end....its all love!! Congratulations Miracle. Toralex is a ship that will sail forever. And they will all be alright. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/lhYFWBx1Rd— Ihsan Yosouf (@books__review) April 22, 2018
The sky is your starting point miracle 😭😭❤❤❤❤ so so proud of you #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/DCRd2L8jR1— •Myrah!💜 (@Amyraahs) April 22, 2018
Buhari removes Miracles name from lazy Nigerian youths list 😂😂#bbnaija pic.twitter.com/A656l455pm— Charles_Ehi (@EhimenEkeoc) April 22, 2018
"@Swankggee: Miracle won the show,— GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) April 22, 2018
Tobi won money,
Alex won money and a new kitchen for her mom,
Cee C left as she came, with her Umbrella lashes
I'm happy i serve a living God.
Congratulations to Miracle and #BBNaija #BBNaija3 #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/P4cLQ5rO4u
CeeC didn't win. The last time Nigerians rejoiced like this was when Abacha died #bbnaija #BBNaijafinale— Doc C (@tweetMOPOL) April 22, 2018
If Cee C had won, this would have happened again. If you know, you know #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/tTllMm6IHh— Ifeanyi Mba (@donvic17) April 22, 2018
