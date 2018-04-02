 Nigerians not lazy, return their jobs – Fayose tells presidency | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has called on Buhari’s government to return N10m jobs taken from Nigerians.


Fayose stated this in reaction to a statement by the presidency, where it had told Nigerians complaining of hunger to “go and work. “

President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said this during an interview with Ben TV.

Reacting, Fayose Nigerians were not lazy people but voted for a wrong president.

He noted that Nigerians would stop complaining of hunger when the Federal government returned their lost jobs.

The Ekiti governor wrote on his Twitter page: “Nigerians are not lazy people. They are always willing to work to earn a living.


“However, by their mistake of electing Buhari as president, over 10m Nigerians lost their jobs.

“Return those jobs and see if Nigerians won’t get busy and stop complaining of hunger.”

