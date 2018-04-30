Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, social media aide to the President Muhammadu Buhari has fired back at those criticizing her principal’s frequent visit to the United States of America, (USA),





Onochie said that ‘Nigeria’ will not have a president who cannot travel to America.





The presidential aide in a statement issued on Sunday, reeled out the reasons Buhari had been travelling to US.





According to her, Buhari travels to discuss issues of paramount and mutual benefit for the country, not for merry making.





Read her statements below:





“President Barack Obama, an African American was pained as the President of America. He could not embrace the rotten, morbidly corrupt government in place in Nigeria at the time. He was excited when Nigerians kicked out Fortunato Looter King.





“President Obama publicly announced President Buhari as doing a great job in Nigeria. Now, President Buhari is in America on a state visit to discuss issues of mutual benefits with America’s President Donald Trump.





“Here he arrives and is received by Nigerians who are obviously happy to see their hard-working leader.





“Nigerians will not have a President who cannot go to America, the home of the United Nations. There are more Nigerians in America than in many cities in Nigeria. We can’t afford to have a President they can’t meet. God forbid.”