A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bolaji Ahmed Tinubu, has identified what is dividing the country.





He said lack of understanding of the difficult situation Nigeria is going through is the major cause of division among the people.





Tinubu spoke at a book launch in honour of the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Illiasu Bashar held at the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi.





He served as the chief launcher of the book, where he harped on sustaining the unity of Nigeria.





The former Lagos governor insisted that those who don’t want any region should remember that after the expiration of any government, citizens must continue to live together in peace.





He said, “What is dividing us is lack of understanding of history. Whether you are from West, South or North, nobody has control over what God has for his life.





“Who I am, where I am coming from and where I am going; my destiny it is in the hand of God.





“Our problem in Nigeria is not about economy but lack of understanding of the difficulties Nigerians are going through.”





The APC national leader further charged leaders in the country to preach peace and unity in the country.





“There should be no tribal wars; we must share boundaries, coexistence and share economic issues with ourselves.”