President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said Nigerian youths deserved a stable and prosperous country they could be proud of.He also said his government would prevent waste and the depletion of the nation’s resources by corrupt Nigerians.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving a letter of credence from the Head of Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Buhari said his insistence on probity, transparency and accountability in the public and private sectors was to secure the future of the country for all Nigerians, especially the youth.He said his administration would continually promote the culture of honesty and integrity in service to guarantee a better future for the youth.“Our insistence on probity is to encourage people to be accountable and accept honesty as a lifestyle so as to secure the future of our youths,’’ he said.Buhari told his guest that Nigeria had been reluctant to sign the Economic Partnership Agreement among ECOWAS countries because of the need to protect the economy, especially the industries and small businesses that currently provide jobs for majority Nigerians.The President noted that the signing of the agreement would expose the industries and small businesses to external pressures and competitions, which could lead to closures and job losses.“We are not enthusiastic about signing the EPA because of our largely youthful population. We are still struggling to provide jobs for them and we want our youths to be kept busy.“Presently, our industries cannot compete with the more efficient and highly technologically-driven industries in Europe. We have to protect our industries and our youths,’’ he said.Buhari, who commended the EU for its support for the rehabilitation of the North East, noted that the Nigerian economy was already being repositioned to attract more investments that would create jobs.In his remarks, Karlsen said the EU would continue to support Buhari’s administration in the key priorities it listed, namely security, economy and the fight against corruption.He said the EPA was designed to accommodate and protect economies that would find it difficult to compete.Buhari also received letters of credence from the Ambassador of Italy, Dr Stefano Pontesilli, and the Ambassador of Spain, Mr. Marcelino Ansorena.