A retired FIFA licensed referee, Abubakar Ago has said that Nigeria’s referees are capable of officiating at the FIFA World Cup finals if given the opportunity.Ago, who is also the Chairman Yobe Desert Stars FC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that Nigeria boasts of reputable professional referees that have made their mark.NAN reports that no Nigerian referees were listed among the six referees and 10 assistants that were picked by Confederation of African Football to feature at the Russia 2018 World Cup.No Nigerian referee has ever featured in FIFA’s flagship football tournament.Ago however advised his colleagues to always prepare well ahead of matches.“Referees should first prepare physically and psychologically ahead of matches.“ They should also interpret the laws of the game properly, because they will have to defend any decision taken on the field of play.“Contrary to what a lot of Nigerians think, we have quality referees in this country and if there are opportunities, we can handle any match in the world cup finals,’’ he said.