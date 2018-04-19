According to a statement signed by the deputy public relations officer in the police headquarters, Aremu Adeniran, and sent tothe police said they recovered the mace where the hoodlums abandoned it.“The police teams engaged in massive raids of identified criminal spots/flashpoints, stop and search operations, visibility and confidence building patrols, intelligence gathering which forced the suspected miscreants to abandon the mace at a point under the flyover before the City Gate, where a patriotic passer-by saw it and alerted the Police.”He, however, said discreet investigation into the incident is still ongoing to arrest and bring the perpetrators to justice.He appreciated members of the public, most especially motorists within Abuja Metropolis for their support, cooperation and timely information during the stop and search operations for the recovery of the mace.The National Assembly had on Wednesday given the Inspector General of Police 24hours to produce the mace that was stolen by hoodlums suspected to be sponsored by a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege.The hoodlums, after stealing the mace, ran out of the chamber with it causing pandemonium in the National Assembly.The mace was, however, replaced with another and Senate proceedings continued.The suspended senator has stated that he did not sponsor the hoodlums.