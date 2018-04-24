A member of Zamfara State house of assembly representing Bakura state constituency has lost 10 members of his family in a car accident.

Saidu Yarkufoji lost 3 biological children, 4 grandchildren, 2 sisters and his driver, according to the Zamfara command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Out of the 10 persons who died in the car conveying 12 passengers, nine are female.

The accident occurred along Sokoto-Gusau road on Sunday. It was caused by a head-on collision involving a Volkswagen Golf car and a Coca-Cola truck, Nasiru Ahmed, spokesman of the command told News Agency of Nigeria.





The dead have been buried according to Islamic rites.