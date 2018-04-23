A yet to be identified Nigerian has been killed in South Africa.





Local media reported on Sunday that he died in Rustenburg after his vehicle was set ablaze by unknown persons.





The South African police confirmed the incident but said they do not believe the incident was related to violent protests in the area.





Two vehicles were set ablaze in two separate incidents by a group of unidentified people, multiple reports said.





According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation, Ofentse Mokgadi, South African police spokesperson, said no one has been arrested regarding the incident but investigations were ongoing.





“We can confirm that in two separate incidents, two vehicles were burnt by unknown suspects. In one of the incidents, a man sustained serious burn wound injuries after being set alight,” he said.





“He later died in hospital. At this stage a motive is unknown and police are still investigating.”





Calm returned to the area after days of protests calling for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.





The killing of the Nigerian happened less than 10 days after ThankGod Okoro, another Nigerian, aged 30, was murdered.





South Africa has experienced waves of xenophobic attacks targeted at African migrants for years.





At least 117 Nigerians have been killed in the country since February, 2016.