The Nigerian Army is set to form a women-only corp to develop professionally responsive female officers and soldiers, who can be deployed to provide support in all its operational engagements within and outside the country.Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made this known on Tuesday during the opening of the first quarter Chief of Army Staff (COAS) conference in Abuja.Buratai said that the move was in recognition of the competence and capacity of female soldiers and also in line with global best practices.“The corps will give the Nigerian army an opportunity to recognise women in order to derive the maximum benefit from their contribution to the defence and security of our nation,’’ he said.Buratai added that the army would continue to remain neutral in ensuring the safety of Nigerians wherever they are deployed.