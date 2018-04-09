Omoyele Sowore, 2019 presidential aspirant and founder of online news platform, Saharareporters, has described Nigeria as a sick nation under the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.He gave this verdict during a town hall meeting at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State.Sowore said that Nigerian workers will be paid 100,000 as minimum wage and that the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members will be paid N50,000 and that if anything happens to a serving youth corps member, the family will get N10 million as insurance.According to him, “Nigeria is sick and it needs a doctor, whatever ideology you call that is what I am. Nigeria is in need of a future that can be guaranteed to her children, whatever ideology will deliver that, you call me that. All these ideologies we are branding around, they are ideologies that were developed by other countries when they had a problem and they wanted to solve them. By the time we are done with Nigeria, our own Ideology will emerge and will be adopted by everybody around the world. That is my promise” those are the words of Mr.“We have coalitions of political parties we are engaging with. We are not naming them yet because we suspect that they will infiltrate them. Some of the political parties we are seeing today are very new and that is why we are approaching this throw movement politics, but here is what I have to tell you, we are not joining the PDP or the APC.“We welcome people of conscience across Nigeria, across all political parties and creed. We welcome them to our movement and together we will join parties that are pro the people of Nigeria.“We cannot have a merger anymore because we run out of time to assemble political parties that will surrender their identity under a merger, but even as I am standing in front of you, we are getting commitments from parties”.“This is not the time for a joke. It is not the time for adulation. It is the time for us to get very serious because we have a battle ahead of us. These guys are not going to leave power on their own volition. We have been fighting them for 30 years and now is the time to disrupt the system and take it down. It is up to them to choose where they want to be spanked in this fight. It is up to them to choose to leave peacefully. The word disruption is not to scare anyone but to prepare us that the younger generation is finally ready to give worthy leadership to this country” he said.“I just told you that workers will be paid 100,000 as minimum wage and I also want to add that those of you who are youth corpers will be paid N50,000 and we should be heading very quickly to N100,000 because youth copers should be able to earn minimum wage as well. And if you’re a youth corps member and anything happens to you while you’re serving, your family gets paid N10 million as insurance,” he added.