Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday assured Nigerians that the country is already moving out of its challenges under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.Osinbajo gave the assurance in an interview with State House correspondents after joining Christians for a service marking this year’s Easter at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja.He said Nigeria was already on the path to prosperity and abundance.The Vice-President said, “The resurrection of Jesus Christ is a strong and powerful message to the nation.“The message is that our nation is on the path of resurrection; it is on the path of progress; it is on the path of elevation.“We are moving out from all our challenges and we are going to a place of greater hope, peace and prosperity and abundance for all of us.”Earlier, the Chaplain, Pastor Seyi Malomo, had in his sermon said Nigeria would rise again.In the sermon titled, “The temporary hour of darkness,” the clergyman said the resurrection of Jesus Christ signified that darkness could only reign for a while.He said, “Darkness can only reign for a while. No natter the evil, the problem we are facing, just as Jesus only laid in the grave for three days, all these will be over.“As long as Jesus rose from the dead, we are going to rise again.”He called on all Nigerians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ who sacrificed His life for the salvation of mankind.“In terms of sacrifice, we have to emulate the life of Jesus Christ. ‘He sacrificed for mankind. And we are liberated and we are celebrating because He paid the sacrifice.“We are all called to perform our role in giving that sacrifice that will bring about the liberation and the greatness of our nation,” he added.Also, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Sunday assured Nigerians that they would soon overcome whatever challenges confronting them.Akeredolu gave the assurance during the 2018 Easter Service at the Chapel of Grace, Government House in Akure, Ondo State.The governor, who advised the Christian community to have hope that Nigeria would be great again, urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.He described Easter as a period of sober reflection on the significance of the death of Jesus Christ and his great sacrifice to give humanity the hope of eternal life.Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, has blamed most of the nation’s challenges on poor parenting, which he claimed, was a reflection of our leadership.Bishop Kukah stated this, in his sermon at the St. Thomas Aquinas’ Chaplaincy, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, at the celebration of the resurrection of Christ.Bishop Kukah who likened the plight of Leah Sharibu, in the enclave of Boko Haram to biblical Daniel’s in the lion’s den, praised the courage of the girl, attributing it to good parentage.He said, “Leah’s insistence not to denounce Christianity is a message to parents, asking what are you teaching your children, because what she has done spoke volume about the quality of her parenting.“In a situation where the constitution allows freedom of religion, why should anyone tell the young girl, you must become a Muslim to regain her freedom?“This is just one reference point that Christianity is suffering a lot of persecution, particularly in northern Nigeria. Many Christians in the North cannot get employment, appointment or promotion to a particular cadre in their place of work, despite the provision of our constitution.”