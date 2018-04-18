A house of representatives committee probing alleged malpractice at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo can send a representative to honour its invitation.

The committee is investigating the alleged breach of public trust at NEMA and the alleged illegal dismissal of some senior officials at the agency.





Last week, it summoned Osinbajo to clear the air on why the officers were “dismissed without due process.” The vice-president heads the NEMA governing council.





Briefing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the committee said its intention is to find out if the board under Osinbajo authorised the action.





“We have also observed with dismay, the ongoing campaign of calumny sponsored to pitch the house against the presidency, especially His Excellency the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo,” Johnson Agbonayinma said on behalf of the committee.





“The VP’s only involvement is because according to the law establishing NEMA, section 2 sub-section 2(a) the Vice President is the chairman of the governing council.





“We therefore want to know if the council under the vice-president authorised the suspension of the directors.”





He added that notwithstanding the provision of section 89 of the 1999 constitution which empowers the national assembly to invite any person to appear before it, or its committee during investigations, the committee resolved that Osinbajo can send anybody to represent him “considering his busy schedules”.





He said the committee will leave no stone unturned “until we unearth the truth.”





He added: “We will also not shield any public officer who soil their hands no matter how highly or lowly placed.





“We want to state unequivocally that no amount of blackmail or campaign of calumny will deter or prevent us from conducting this investigation.”





At one of its hearings last week, the committee ordered the immediate reinstatement of the sacked officials.





They are being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following a petition against them for alleged abuse of office.