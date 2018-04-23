The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has ordered Daar Communications, owners of AIT and RayPower, to stop the test transmission of its FM signals in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

NBC anchored its directive on the alleged failure of Daar Communications to follow due process.









In a statement signed by its Acting Head, Public Affairs, Ekanem Antia, the Commission said the media outfit must adhere to its directive until “statutory approvals have been requested” and “issued by the NBC”.





The commission lamented that despite several warnings, the media outfit started test transmission.





The statement reads, “The National Broadcasting Commission has ordered Daar Communications Plc, Owners of AIT and Raypower to stop further test transmission of its FM radio signals in Yola until normal statutory approvals have been requested by Daar Communications Plc and issued by the NBC





“The Commission gave this directive after it noted that the station went ahead and started test transmission even after its operatives had been reminded by the NBC, Yola State Office, of the need to obtain the necessary statutory approvals as stipulated in the Nigeria Broadcasting Code before such a test transmission could commence.





“The Commission noted that it is regrettable that Daar Communication, as an old licensee of the Commission, will fail to follow due process and would proceed on test transmission on Sunday, April 22, 2018, without clearance from the NBC.





“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission hereby draws the attention of all, to the following sections of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code:





“Section 12.14.4.6 which states thus:





“In all cases, a representative of the Commission shall be required for the testing to be conducted on new transmitting equipment.”





“The Commission wishes to re-emphasise that all broadcasters must adhere strictly to the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and the National Broadcasting Act CAP N11 Laws of the Federation, 2004.”