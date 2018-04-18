The aggrieved campers stoned the governor’s convoy in Agwatashi.Our source observed that many Tiv nationalities in Nasarawa State have deserted their homes in Obi, Awe, Domain and Keana LGAs, while about 100,000 persons are currently taking refuge at the LG headquarters and other villages in the affected local governments.The IDPs, who were protesting the killing of their relations by people believed to be Fulani herders, said they could no longer bear the incessant attacks on their communities, expressing worry that the bodies of their relations killed by the attackers had not been recovered.The governor, who described the action of the protesting IDPs as “understandable in view of the psychological trauma they are passing through,” said his government would continue to do everything possible to restore peace in the state.The riot policemen on the governor’s convoy were able to disperse the aggrieved IDPs through the use of tear gas, paving the way for his escape.The state commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, Mr. Bello Ahmed, confirmed the attack on the governor’s convoy by the IDPs in the area.On the number of arrest made from the attack, he said investigation into the incident was on-going, adding that the numbers of casualties from the renewed herdsmen attack could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.The Police boss said: “The attack on governor’s convoy in Obi LGA is politically motivated.”Following the stoning incident at Agwatashi, Al-Makura, in company of other government functionaries, including security chiefs in the state, could not proceed to Keana IDP camp as arranged.