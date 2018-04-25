The National Association of the Nigerian Students (NANS), has condemned the killing of two Rev. Fathers and 19 others in Benue by suspected herdsmen.The NANS National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Bestman Okereafor, gave this condemnation in a statement issued in Enugu on Wednesday.Okereafor said NANS received with shock and sadness the gruesome killings and burning down of more than 35 houses at a Catholic Church in Ukpor-Mbalom community, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue by the suspects.“The Federal Government should understand that the peace of a nation determines the level of its development and progress.“We see the constant attacks and killings by suspected herdsmen and Boko Haram as barbaric and satanic acts, which no doubt remains a serious threat to the peaceful co-existence of Christians and Muslims in Nigeria.“This is most capable of causing a religious war,’’ he said.The PRO said that NANS, however,” extends its sincere condolences to the government and people of Benue, Mbalom community.“As well as the lord Bishop, priests and members of the St. Ignatius’ Catholic Church, whose premises was the unfortunate venue of the heinous killings.“NANS is calling on the Federal Government to listen to the voice of Nigerian students and citizens by declaring the marauding herdsmen as terrorists.“As we have previously requested in our series of press releases, the military should also handle them as such,’’ he said.NAN recalls that the marauding herdsmen early on Tuesday, killed 19 persons, including Reverend Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha during a morning Mass while many others sustained injuries.