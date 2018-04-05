Nigerians have taken Twitter by storm in reaction to the#BuhariChallenge launched by Kola Ologbodiyan, spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Here are some of them:
Ologbodiyan had promised a gift of N50,000 to anyone who could name one infrastructural project initiated and completed by the current administration.
Anyone on this street (twitter) that can name one infrastructural development project initiated and completed by @MBuhari since he assumed office will get a 50k prize from me.#BuhariChallenge— Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) April 4, 2018
As expected, the response was immediate.
He initiated helipad in Daura and completed it within a year— Uneku Emmanuel (@Gracedman1978) April 4, 2018
Oga I think you should be telling us what PDP intends to do differently in economy, infrastructural devt, health sector, security, police reform, youth engagement, inflation etc. We already know APC has failed us. Sell urselves now and stop engaging in kindergarten opposition.— ifeanyi onwujei (@liverpudian_ify) April 4, 2018
Chai...I agree with u shaaaa...but from my own point of view,no plans of voting @APCNigeria or @OfficialPDPNig they have both grossly failed as leaders,fathers, clergyman,teachers...shud I go on?Point is,let's hope for a fresh, intelligent, technocratic candidate,Amen!— Ik Ammani (@IkAmmani) April 4, 2018
Another way of money sharing by unrepentant PDP. keep your cash we don't need that stolen money please— NIGERIAN (@bature7) April 4, 2018
Dear @officialKolaO, since I was born, I have never seen infrastructural development project 50 words close to PMB name.— Anozie Nnaemeka (@Tonydaking) April 4, 2018
There isn't and cannot be.
Please I need part of your 50k to register for Nigeria Institute of Animal Science' GAS Exams.
May God bless You! pic.twitter.com/0lcDGB5jQH
Ikeja Bus stop... 😜— Hillary Otsu (@hillaryotsu) April 4, 2018
Iai will get back to you sir... Meanwhile that 50k can help me pay my sister's school fees ooo... Ambrose Alli university...— kingsley (@KSG_4BLW) April 4, 2018
We all know that we can't find any of such project sir... But let God touch you to give the money please pic.twitter.com/QXQyzUxBML
But President Buhari has completed projects the PDP started more than ten years back, including the Otuoke Water plant— A.B.Abdullahi (@ComradeAbubakar) April 4, 2018
Buhari doesn't have to initiate new projects, if he can complete some of the development projects on which the PDP govts had sunk Nbillions, Naija will b better
No single project named after him before he became President. Still the same since he assumed office.— DA_PoTEnTiAL (@MrDbanj) April 4, 2018
Ultramodern 'Blame GEJ' Generating plant.— Adébàyó (@bayuulivelife) April 4, 2018
