Nigerians have taken Twitter by storm in reaction to the#BuhariChallenge launched by Kola Ologbodiyan, spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ologbodiyan had promised a gift of N50,000 to anyone who could name one infrastructural project initiated and completed by the current administration.

Anyone on this street (twitter) that can name one infrastructural development project initiated and completed by @MBuhari since he assumed office will get a 50k prize from me. #BuhariChallenge April 4, 2018

As expected, the response was immediate.





Here are some of them:

He initiated helipad in Daura and completed it within a year — Uneku Emmanuel (@Gracedman1978) April 4, 2018

Oga I think you should be telling us what PDP intends to do differently in economy, infrastructural devt, health sector, security, police reform, youth engagement, inflation etc. We already know APC has failed us. Sell urselves now and stop engaging in kindergarten opposition. — ifeanyi onwujei (@liverpudian_ify) April 4, 2018

Chai...I agree with u shaaaa...but from my own point of view,no plans of voting @APCNigeria or @OfficialPDPNig they have both grossly failed as leaders,fathers, clergyman,teachers...shud I go on?Point is,let's hope for a fresh, intelligent, technocratic candidate,Amen! April 4, 2018

Another way of money sharing by unrepentant PDP. keep your cash we don't need that stolen money please — NIGERIAN (@bature7) April 4, 2018



There isn't and cannot be.

Please I need part of your 50k to register for Nigeria Institute of Animal Science' GAS Exams.

May God bless You! Dear @officialKolaO , since I was born, I have never seen infrastructural development project 50 words close to PMB name.There isn't and cannot be.Please I need part of your 50k to register for Nigeria Institute of Animal Science' GAS Exams.May God bless You! pic.twitter.com/0lcDGB5jQH April 4, 2018

Ikeja Bus stop... 😜 — Hillary Otsu (@hillaryotsu) April 4, 2018





We all know that we can't find any of such project sir... But let God touch you to give the money please Iai will get back to you sir... Meanwhile that 50k can help me pay my sister's school fees ooo... Ambrose Alli university...We all know that we can't find any of such project sir... But let God touch you to give the money please pic.twitter.com/QXQyzUxBML April 4, 2018

But President Buhari has completed projects the PDP started more than ten years back, including the Otuoke Water plant

Buhari doesn't have to initiate new projects, if he can complete some of the development projects on which the PDP govts had sunk Nbillions, Naija will b better — A.B.Abdullahi (@ComradeAbubakar) April 4, 2018

No single project named after him before he became President. Still the same since he assumed office. — DA_PoTEnTiAL (@MrDbanj) April 4, 2018