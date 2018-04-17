Uche Secondus, national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), allegedly received exotic cars worth over N310m, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





The cars were said to have been purchased for him between June 28, 2013 and November 2014, allegedly from the proceeds of “shady oil deals” under the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.





Secondus became the acting national chairman of the PDP in 2015 after the resignation of Adamu Mu’azu, following the party’s defeat at the polls. Before then, he was the party’s deputy national chairman.





According to The Nation, a fact-sheet obtained from the EFCC showed that N1.28 billion was spent on acquiring exotic vehicles for Secondus and two others.





Others indicted include Muazu and Albert Bassey, senator representing Akwa Ibom north-east senatorial district.





A breakdown showed that Secondus got vehicles or gifts worth N310million-N472.5million; Mua’zu, N504, 500,000 and Bassey, N303m.





The vehicles were reportedly purchased from Skymit Motors from the proceeds of what was due to the nation from the strategic alliance agreement between Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Nigeria Limited and the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company(NPDC).





Some of the proceeds were said to have been initially diverted to Expedia Marines from where payments were made to Skymit Motors.





“As part of the investigation of Strategic Alliance Agreement between Atlantic Energy and NPDC, the EFCC team discovered that part of the proceeds of crude oil lifting were diverted to Expedia Marines and from the company several payments were made to a company called Skymit, which deals in assorted vehicles,” the fact-sheet read.





“About 55 vehicles were bought for Secondus as follows: 10 Hiace High Roof @N8.5million each-8/4/14;15 Hiace Mid-roof @ N8.5million each; 25 Hiace High and Mid-roof @ N210million; Range Rover Autobiography @N50million Mercedez G63 @N36m (28/6/2013; 2 Toyota Hilux(D-Cabin Pick Up) @ N14million (8/4/14).





“Secondus was invited on February 23, 2016 in respect of investigation into alleged case of fraud and money laundering. He made a statement and he was granted bail on March 2, 2016.”





Secondus, in a statement to the EFCC, said: “All these gifts came to me from the Chairman of Atlantic Energy, Chief Jide Omokore over the years.





“I am not aware of the proceeds from Strategic Alliance Agreement being used to purchase the gifts.”





Ike Abonyi, his spokesman, said on Monday, that “we are already in court on some of these allegations. If anybody has anything to prove, let him go to court”.