The Emir of Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, Malam Jibril Zubairu Mai-Gwari II, has cried out that his people are killed daily.He, therefore, asked the Federal Government to intensify efforts at getting rid of the bandits terrorising the area.The Emir spoke yesterday when the Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. AbdulRahman Danbazzau (rtd) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Habila Joshak visited his palace.The visitors were in Birnin Gwari to assess the security situation.Eleven soldiers on Operation Ayem Akpatuma were killed two weeks ago. Nine persons, including a bride, were kidnapped last Sunday and two others killed.Emir Mai-Gwari said the bandits terrorising his domain hibernate in Zamfara State and come to attack Birnin Gwari and vice versa.He said he is crying out because until the coming of the Minister, they felt they were not part of Nigeria.The monarch, however, hoped that with the coming of the Minister, the security situation will improve. “People are being killed daily. Just day before yesterday, two people were killed and nine others, including a newly wedded bride, were kidnapped,” he lamented.The Emir urged Gen. Danbazzau to tell President Muhammadu Buhari to rehabilitate the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari-Jebba road, which has been in a deplorable state for long.Gen. Danbazzau said the Federal Government is concerned about the situation in Kaduna State, particularly the Birnin Gwari axis.He said: “God willing, we will map out strategies to address the continuous killings, kidnapping and cattle rustling.“I assure you that the Federal Government remains committed to protecting lives and property of every Nigerian. We will not take banditry; we will deal with them accordingly.”