Chika Lann has however stood on her words and she maintained that the hair is actually worth that amount and she owes no one any further explanation.In an interview Tofariti Ige, Chika Lann spoke about her career, her controversial N40 million hair and other issuesMy childhood wasn’t a very good one. I have so many bad memories. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon. I grew up helping my mum to hawk things. On one of the occasions while hawking, I was almost raped by a man that was old enough to be my father. However, I thank God that I somehow escaped it. I really don’t like to talk about my childhood because it was quite rough.I have always had big dreams. My eyes have always been on the stars. I always felt like I didn’t belong to where I was and I wanted so much more. I knew I was going to be a star one day. Right from a young age, I always wanted everybody to know me. I thought I was going to be an actress or something related to that.For my elementary education, I attended two schools, including Mount Camel Primary School. I went to a Christian secondary school, Logos International Secondary School, in Imo State, before I left for Paris to further my education. I also did some courses at the University of Geneva, Switzerland, which is about one hour from Annecy where I lived. I completed my studies at Sterling Style Academy. I studied Image Consultancy.I was shopping with my friend in a mall in Paris when I was approached by a man who was attracted by my height and looks. That was actually one of the most interesting days of my life. That same stranger, whose name is Alan, became my agent.I am only responsible for what I say and not how people interpret it. It was not a publicity stunt when I said my hair is worth N40 million. I’ll say it again, my hair is worth N40 million and that’s that.That is like asking why the Mona Lisa painting by Leonardo da Vinci is worth so much. If you go to art galleries all over the world, you would find artworks worth millions of dollars. My hair is a work of art; so, there is no big deal about its cost.Let them say whatever they want to say. I don’t care.I have been in the country for over three years, so I make my hair here. But I wouldn’t say how and with whom I made it.I have had the hair for a while now. However, it gets professional touches and attention regularly.Why can’t I do both? I can invest in my hair and invest in business at the same time. That is exactly what I have done. I believe it is my money and I will spend it how I wish. I would repeat it again that it is a work of art and it is worth N40m.Of course, I have a clothing line. Most of my dresses are my own creation. I also run an online lifestyle TV. I just finished producing a reality TV show titled, The Expatriates’ Wives, which is about my life and the lives of five other ladies married to expatriates living in Lagos.