Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh who recently went under the knife showed off her surgically enhanced body on Instagram yesterday.
The beautiful mother of one showed off her cleavage while praising her Nigerian plastic surgeon for doing a good job on her saying 'ok Issa controversial post. After all I’m ya favorite Drama Queen. Dr Ayo you did well @grandvillemedlaser. This Body be speaking in Tongues'.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.