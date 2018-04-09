The Nigerian Communications Commission [NCC] said on Monday that the South African Mobile Telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, has so far paid N165billion out of the N300billion fine slammed on the company for SIM registration infractions in 2015.The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, disclosed this when the MTN Group led by its Chairman in Nigeria, Dr. Pascal Dozie, paid a courtesy visit to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.According to Prof. Danbatta, MTN has paid more than 50 per cent of the fine following its recent payment of N55billion in March.“I am happy to inform you that our agreement with MTN on how and when to pay the fine has been adhered to.“Just last month, March, we received a cheque of N55billion from MTN as part of the fine payment plan. This brought the total fine paid by MTN Nigeria to N165billion. This showed that more than half of the fine had been paid so far,” he said.Dozie appealed to NCC to auction more spectrums to further open up the ICT space and improve the country’s economy.