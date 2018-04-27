Nigeria captain, John Obi Mikel has told Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, that his national teammate, Victor Moses, is not a defender.He urged the Italian to play Moses in a more attacking position.Moses has been converted into a right wingback by manager Conte.Moses played as a striker and winger at Crystal Palace and Mikel believed Chelsea can get more out of the 27-year-old in attacking terms.“Antonio Conte wants him to play as a right wingback but Victor has always played as a right winger,” Mikel told FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine.“Victor is young, fast, he is quick, he is strong, he is powerful, he has everything,” he added.