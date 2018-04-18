SHI’ITE members again staged a protest yesterday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) despite the detention of about 115 of their faithful by the police last Monday.The sect members, who disrupted activities in Maitama area of Abuja on Monday, moved their protest to Wuse market yesterday, disturbing people from gaining access into the market.The FCT Police Command spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, told The Nation that additional sect members were arrested for unlawful behaviour.The protests were connected to the detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, who were detained since 2015.According to a witness, the protest, which was about turning chaotic around the Wuse Market, was quickly quelled with policemen applying heavy dose of teargas and water to dispatch them.Reacting to the protest through a telephone call, Manzah said: “We received information that some Shi’tte members in their thousands converged at Wuse market, thereby denying other residents and other business owners access to the market.“Upon receipt of information, our men were deployed to the place to clear the road for those who have activities or businesses around the place in order for them to access the market.“Upon the arrival of police team, Shi’ite members started throwing stones and other dangerous objects at the police. After some time, we were able to arrest the situation and some of them were arrested.“We were also able to disperse them and create opening for people to access the market and also enable the free flow of traffic around the area affected. The area is calm now.”On casualty figure and number of those arrested, Manzah said: “I don’t have any details now.”Scores of the protesters and 22 policemen were injured during the violent encounter between the police and the Shi’ite members, 115 of whom were detained by the police.More policemen were deployed in strategic parts of the FCT yesterday over heightened insecurity.Armed policemen were seen in various parts of the FCT with most of them concentrated at Maitama, Central Business District, National Assembly complex and Wuse.