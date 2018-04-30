Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has revealed that some of his players picked up knocks, in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.Alex Iwobi picked up a hamstring injury, but played the entire 90 minutes.Henrikh Mkhitaryan who only made his return to the Gunners squad after two weeks, was also taken off. While goalkeeper David Ospina sustained a rib problem.“I took off Mkhitaryan because he had a little knock on his knee again, on the same knee – we could see that just looking at him in the dressing room.“Ospina has a rib problem and Alex Iwobi has a hamstring problem, so we’ll see how well everyone recovers. Thursday will come very quickly.“Definitely? At the moment, no, but we’ll have to monitor them over the next 48 hours. We’ll know more on Tuesday.”Arsenal travel to Atletico Madrid on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.The first leg ended 1-1 at the Emirates.